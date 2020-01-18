Analysts Set Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) PT at $240.76

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company.

Shares of APD opened at $237.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $154.78 and a 1-year high of $241.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

