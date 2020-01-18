Analysts Expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. Twin Disc posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Twin Disc by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Twin Disc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Twin Disc by 4,000,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.98. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

