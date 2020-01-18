Analysts Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.46 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $21.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $21.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

RAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of RAD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,637,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772,882. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $690.72 million, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 889,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth about $986,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

