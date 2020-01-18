Analysts Expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In related news, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $2,479,533.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $82,676.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,078.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,266 shares of company stock worth $36,801,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in RingCentral by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNG traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.89. 619,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.63 and a 200-day moving average of $150.95. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $86.46 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,822.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

