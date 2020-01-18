Analysts Expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Rapid7 reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.61.

RPD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.77. 507,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,125. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 1.22. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $66.01.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,910,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $127,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $1,029,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 32.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

