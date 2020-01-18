Analysts Expect Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.65). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prevail Therapeutics.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12).

PRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prevail Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of PRVL stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.53. 178,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,713. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,320,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $182,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.