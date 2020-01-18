Analysts Expect Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) to Announce ($1.80) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.
Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $50.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($1.80) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neurometrix an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NURO. ValuEngine cut shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neurometrix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
NASDAQ NURO traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,226. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Neurometrix has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $13.40.
Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurometrix will post -3 EPS for the current year.
Neurometrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
