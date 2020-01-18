Analysts Anticipate Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.67 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of INSE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,001. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

