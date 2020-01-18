Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. GMS reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $861.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of GMS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 148,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,750. GMS has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC increased its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GMS by 419.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GMS by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 251,468 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

