Analysts Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Digi International posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. First Analysis increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

In other news, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGII stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $500.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. Digi International has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

