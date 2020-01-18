Analysts Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

CGEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 297,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market cap of $309.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.74. Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Compugen by 379.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,824,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,417 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

