Analysts Anticipate AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. AppFolio posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 14.44%. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPF. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.28.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $365,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 24.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.10. 80,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.61 and a beta of 1.18. AppFolio has a one year low of $59.02 and a one year high of $124.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.26.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.