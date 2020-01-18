Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $95,271.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00010983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,663,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

