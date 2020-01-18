Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.45. 1,272,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,549. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $79.85 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $16,153,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,153,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $13,000,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amphenol by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

