Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 53.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.49. 2,511,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

