AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AME. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE:AME opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,722,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $2,952,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $2,159,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $14,829,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.