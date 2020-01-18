AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.17

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as low as $4.15. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 877 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AmeriServ Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter.

In other AmeriServ Financial news, CEO James T. Huerth sold 16,000 shares of AmeriServ Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmeriServ Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.00% of AmeriServ Financial worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

