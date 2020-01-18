AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

COLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.