American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock Position Raised by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in American Electric Power by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

AEP stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.56. 3,839,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,360. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

