American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up approximately 2.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in American Electric Power by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

