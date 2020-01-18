Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $2,150.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $13.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,864.72. 3,948,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,820.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,817.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

