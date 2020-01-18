Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $2,305.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

AMZN stock traded down $13.22 on Friday, reaching $1,864.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,404. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $924.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,820.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,817.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,026,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

