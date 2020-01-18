Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. United Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 80,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $151,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $924.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,820.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,817.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

