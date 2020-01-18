Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Amalgamated Bank posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 122,905 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 173.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 73,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.95. 32,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.