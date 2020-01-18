Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Match Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $4,167,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America set a $102.00 price target on shares of Match Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $91.11 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.