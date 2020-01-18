Altman Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 6,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $145.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.17. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $113.67 and a one year high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

