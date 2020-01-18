Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 115,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 250,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $195.58 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.18 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

