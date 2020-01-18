Altman Advisors Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 2.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.86. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.