ALS (ASX:ALQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.74

ALS Ltd (ASX:ALQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$9.74 ($6.91) and last traded at A$9.61 ($6.82), with a volume of 210406 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$9.61 ($6.82).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 22.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of A$8.17.

About ALS (ASX:ALQ)

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets. It provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments.

