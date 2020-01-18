Alphacat Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Alphacat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Kucoin. Alphacat has a market cap of $761,403.00 and $80,890.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.02859412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00200503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00134961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

