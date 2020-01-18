Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $153,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.70.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $29.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,479.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,033. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,362.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,252.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,480.55. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.