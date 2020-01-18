Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $956,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 977.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.93 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

