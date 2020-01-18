Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 52.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 149,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $6,403,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 13.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 31,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after buying an additional 1,560,142 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

