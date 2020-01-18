Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,205,000 after acquiring an additional 465,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1,541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,880,000 after acquiring an additional 343,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,167,000 after acquiring an additional 735,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

