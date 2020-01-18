Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 7,036 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $249.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $252.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

