Almeela (KZE) Market Cap Tops $386,600.00

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Almeela has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Almeela token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Almeela has a total market cap of $386,600.00 and approximately $1,442.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00022652 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000604 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela (KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken . Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

