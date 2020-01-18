Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading 13.7% Higher

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shares traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58, 347,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 225,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Rodwell Ian acquired 4,740,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $42,666.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

