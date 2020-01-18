AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $169,316.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $169,316.00 and approximately $3,280.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000326 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

