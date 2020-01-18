Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Down 6.1%

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.32, approximately 708,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 528,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

