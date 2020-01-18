Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.21

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Allianz SE will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

