Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) PT Lowered to $25.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.90% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

ATI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,504,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after buying an additional 1,111,943 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $10,685,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 460,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 436,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,056,000 after purchasing an additional 373,842 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 102,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 241,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240,789 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

