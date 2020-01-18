Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives $23.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $18.67. 1,471,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,183. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,043,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 36.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.