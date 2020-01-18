ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) 1-Day Volume Tops $120,249.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $21,702.00 and $120,249.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.03310531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00203119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00132459 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,132,974 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.