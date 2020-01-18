Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Shares Up 2.7%

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76, 6,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 163,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alio Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter.
About Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO)
Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.