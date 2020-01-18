Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Shares Up 2.7%

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76, 6,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 163,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alio Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alio Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,259,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 7.39% of Alio Gold worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

