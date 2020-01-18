Akropolis (AKRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $190,906.00

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One Akropolis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Akropolis has a total market cap of $793,618.00 and $190,906.00 worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.03247772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00203369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00131998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 965,001,020 tokens. Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio . Akropolis ‘s official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

