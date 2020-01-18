Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. 437,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,534. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,804.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,719 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

