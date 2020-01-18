AIDUS TOKEN Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $906,907.00 and approximately $270,618.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AIDUS TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.34 or 0.05745619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00033757 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128237 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Profile

AIDUS is a token. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 tokens. The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

