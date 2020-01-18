ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:ADV traded down €0.29 ($0.34) on Friday, hitting €7.88 ($9.16). The company had a trading volume of 221,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,171. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.96. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of €5.57 ($6.48) and a 1 year high of €9.82 ($11.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

