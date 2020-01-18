Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $410.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $336.28.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.74. 2,485,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,842. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.41. The company has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe has a 12-month low of $237.27 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after buying an additional 812,144 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after buying an additional 91,217 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 17,012.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,153,941,000 after buying an additional 3,893,422 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

