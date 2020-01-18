Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 132.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.74. 2,485,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $237.27 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The firm has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

